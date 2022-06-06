Corey Taylor says new Slipknot music is coming “very fucking soon”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has promised that new music from the band is set to arrive “very fucking soon”.

Taylor confirmed in March that the masked metal titans had completed work on their “killer” new record, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known.

After saying that the album could arrive in “maybe summertime”, Taylor told fans at a recent Knotfest Roadshow gig in Ohio that the music would be arriving “very fucking soon”.

He said: “Now, we don’t have an exact date on it, but I’m here to tell you, you’re not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long. Goddammit, I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

Earlier this year Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson gave further insight into what fans could expect from the band’s next full-length effort, explaining that his “sound selection was a little more off-planet than normal” following an extensive period of touring.

Drummer Jay Weinberg has also said that the band “turned up the dials on experimentation” while making their seventh album.

Taylor also gave an update on the new album and its expected arrival date. He said: “We don’t have a hard [release] date yet ’cause we’re lazy and we’re still mixing the damn thing.

“I can tell you it’s completely recorded and we’re about halfway through mixing it,” Taylor added. “So, to me, I would say probably two or three months [from now]. That’s my ballpark. I’m hoping; I’m gonna push to get it out then – maybe summertime sometime.”

The frontman also recently launched the Taylor Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to help service members and first responders affected by PTSD.