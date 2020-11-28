Corey Taylor says Slipknot might release another album next year

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has said the band is “thinking about” releasing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ next year.

Taylor made the comments during a new interview in which he revealed the group only have one album left to make in order to fulfil their current record contract.

“The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a) finish up the touring next year, and b) we’re thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year,” Taylor told Scott Bowling’s Good Company.

Advertisement

Taylor continued: “But I don’t know. I don’t know what the plan is yet. I just know that we all kind of feel like there’s unfinished business and we wanna finish that out before we do anything. But I know that we were talking about doing it, ’cause we only have one album left on our contract [with our record label].”

Last month, Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan confirmed that the band has been using the coronavirus pandemic slowdown to start writing material for a new album.

“Since everybody’s taken a lot of time off, we thought we’d utilise it by getting together and do what we probably do best, which is write music,” Crahan explained during a bottle-signing session for Slipknot’s No. 9 Iowa Whiskey.

“So it’s been good, because there’s no pressure. It’s not like we have to. We’re doing it ’cause we want to. And it’s just been a blessing, because boredom can set in. And I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we’re really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most.” [quotes via Blabbermouth].

Advertisement

In other news, Slipknot have been busy preparing for potential live shows next year including the first ever Knotfest Brasil.

The band’s curated music festival continues to expand worldwide beyond the US, Japan, Mexico and France, and more South American installments are expected to be announced. They’ve have confirmed they’ll top the bill at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo, Brasil (Brazil) on December 19, 2021. Tickets are on sale now here.