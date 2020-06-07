Corey Taylor says Stone Sour is “kind of on hiatus right now”

Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says the side-project are currently on a hiatus.

Taylor, who also fronts Slipknot, recently revealed that he has finished up work on his debut solo album.

Stone Sour released their last album, ‘Hydrograd’, back in 2017, and Taylor says it might be a while before the band follow it up with more new music.

“We all kind of felt that we did exactly what we wanted to do on ‘Hydrograd’, and we’re just giving it a minute,” Taylor revealed on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation radio show.

“I talked to the guys in the band about the solo thing and what I wanted to do, and they were all totally onboard with it,” he continued. “Everybody else has kind of got things going on, so they’re all cool. Josh [Rand, guitar] is actually working on a solo thing of his own, which is great. So, yeah, I think Stone Sour is kind of on hiatus right now, which is fine.”

Taylor continued: “If someday we wanna get back together and do some stuff, it’ll be bigger than it was. But for right now, we’re all kind of focused on kind of doing our own thing. But you never say never in this business.”

Talking about his upcoming debut solo album, Taylor spoke to Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale as part of her YouTube series We Are Hear, revealing that he “secretly recorded” his first solo effort.

“We went in and we recorded 25 songs in about two and a half weeks, and we did everything live,” he said. “And it’s dope — really, really cool.”