Corey Taylor has shared a new video for ‘Everybody Dies On My Birthday’ in celebration of turning 47 years old – watch below.

The song appears on the Slipknot frontman’s debut solo album ‘CMFT’, which was released back in October via Roadrunner.

Arriving today (December 8), on Taylor’s birthday, the animated lyric video contains footage of burning candles, cakes and gifts which is interspersed with more sinister images, including skulls and splatters of blood.

Advertisement

Taylor has also marked his special day by launching a new, limited-edition coffee called CMFT Private Blend, which has been described as a “unique blend for friends that love darkish roast flavour, with just a hint of excitement peeking around the corner ready to ride a Rainbow in the Dark”.

“We wanted to create something that gave you that same comfortable and cozy feeling you get from a really good cup of diner coffee after you’ve been riding on HWY 666,” Taylor explained of the coffee, for which he teamed up with Menotti’s Coffee in Venice, California.

Fans can order their 12oz bag of CMFT Private Blend as well an exclusive birthday T-shirt here.

Meanwhile, Corey Taylor revealed last month that Slipknot were considering releasing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ next year.

Advertisement

“The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a) finish up the touring next year, and b) we’re thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year,” he explained, adding that the band “feel like there’s unfinished business”.