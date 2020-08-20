Corey Taylor shares frantic video for new solo track ‘Black Eyes Blue’

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has shared the new video for his solo track ‘Black Eyes Blue’. Check it out in full below.

The latest track from Taylor’s upcoming debut solo album comes accompanied by a frantic video that sees him attempting to escape from a house in the desert, before eventually realising that there’s no escape.

It’s interspersed with clips of Taylor’s band performing inside the house, before they eventually take the song outside – with atmospheric shots of the mountains in the background.

The video comes after the Slipknot frontman announced his debut solo album ‘CMFT’, which will be released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records.

He recently discussed the recording process behind his solo effort, saying that the experience made for “probably the most enjoyable album I’ve done since the first Slipknot album”.

“I love what I’ve done in the past, I love the projects that I’ve been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I’ve done since the first Slipknot album,” Taylor told Kerrang!. “There was such a sense of, ‘We’re doing it together.’ I hadn’t felt anything like that for a really long time, man.

He also recently discussed if he could ever envisage a scenario where he leaves Slipknot.