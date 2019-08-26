Corey Taylor on Slipknot’s “experimental” ‘All Hope Is Gone’ outtakes: “It’s much more of a Radiohead vibe”

‘Look Outside Your Window’ will eventually see the light of day

Last week, Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan let slip that the band are readying the release of outtakes from their 2008 ‘All Hope Is Gone’ album – and now Corey Taylor has chimed in with more context and details about the unreleased material.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Tone Deaf reports, the frontman explained the origin of that album’s worth of outtakes, which are collectively titled ‘Look Outside Your Window’: “We had basically two different studios going on. One group of guys was recording what ended up becoming ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and then the bulk of the band was making ‘All Hope Is Gone’.”

Taylor also explained that he “tried like hell to make those worlds come together… to the point where I was taking songs from both and putting them together, like arrangement, sequencing”. He added, “Because of the emotional rifts that were in the band, the turmoil that was going on – nobody wanted to try and make that work.”

And what do the outtakes sound like? Clown called them “experimental, psychedelic”, and Taylor concurred, though he also noted that they’re “super vibey, super melodic. It’s really good. It’s hard to explain.”

“There’s something about those songs,” he said. “They’re very solemn, very energetic, very artistic. For people who are used to a certain way of Slipknot sounding, this doesn’t sound anything like that. It’s much more of a rock vibe. Honestly, it’s much more of a Radiohead vibe, to be honest.”

“I’d love for people to hear it. It’s got some of my best writing, some of my best singing on it. I think people will really, really dig it,” Taylor said, noting that it sounds similar to the more melodic moments of Slipknot’s latest record, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which is their first UK Number One album in 18 years. Hear the interview below:

Taylor also told Sirius XM that he’s working on a solo record for release around 2021. “People just kept beating me up about it, asking me when I was going to do it,” he explained. “The more they kept asking, the more I kept thinking about it and the more I was like, ‘You know what? If I don’t do it now, I’m never going to do it.’”