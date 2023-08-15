Watch Corey Taylor sing the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ theme song with SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has teamed up with SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny for a special performance of the kids animation’s theme song.

While at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention in West Virginia this past weekend, Taylor was invited onstage to perform the SpongeBob theme song with Kenny, who voices the titular character and sang the original theme for Nickelodeon’s hit children’s show.

“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my whole career,” Taylor said to the audience at the event’s outdoor stage. “How the hell did I get here, guys?”

Watch the performance below.

The collaboration has been a long time coming for Taylor, who has performed the song as a treat for fans at his solo shows dating back to 2011.

Earlier this year, Corey Taylor quipped during a live show that he was growing tired of performing the showtune: “I’ve written over a hundred songs and you motherfuckers are screaming ‘SpongeBob’ at a grown ass fucking man. What the hell is wrong with you?'” He then begrudgingly performed the song to raucous applause, flipping off the audience and laughing while doing so.

Taylor is set to release his second solo album ‘CMFT2’ on September 15 and will tour the UK and Europe in support of the record in November. You can find any remaining tickets for the tour here.

Speaking to NME for our In Conversation video franchise recently to promote the album, Taylor teased the release of Slipknot’s “lost” album, ‘Look Outside Your Window’. The band recorded the album in 2008 but, so far, only one track from the sessions has been released – ‘All Hope Is Gone’ bonus track ‘Til We Die’.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also spoke of his love of Kaiser Chiefs, praising the Leeds band’s debut album ‘Employment’. The metal frontman singled out ‘Employment’, hailing it as “really, really good and super legit.”

Speaking of the impact the record had on him, he said: “The more I got into that album, the more it inspired me to write. I went on this whole slew of writing, man – just a ton of tunes. To this day, I listen to it and really get down with it. I’ve been threatening to do a cover of ‘Modern Way’ for a long time.”

Watch the full NME In Conversation interview with Corey Taylor above.