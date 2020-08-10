Corey Taylor says Stone Sour has “kinda run its course for now”

Corey Taylor has confirmed that Stone Sour are on “indefinite hiatus”, adding that the band has “kinda run its course for now.”

The Slipknot frontman previously spoke about the band going on hiatus in an interview back in June, and he’s further clarified the band’s inactive status in a new interview.

“I feel like Stone Sour has kinda run its course for now,” Taylor told The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast. “We all talked as a band and decided to kinda put Stone Sour in indefinite hiatus. That’s the way it is.”

Taylor hasn’t ruled out resurrecting Stone Sour in the future, saying in that June interview: “If someday we wanna get back together and do some stuff, it’ll be bigger than it was. But for right now, we’re all kind of focused on kind of doing our own thing. But you never say never in this business.”

Taylor announced his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ late last month, with the record set to come out on October 2.

Taylor told Kerrang! in a recent interview that he dropped his initial plan to release the album in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to Slipknot’s touring plans.

Instead, he assembled a band – guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, Jason Christopher (bass) and Dustin Robert (drums) – and brought in producer Jay Ruston to record ‘CMFT’ at Kevin Churko’s Hideout studio in Las Vegas.

“I love what I’ve done in the past, I love the projects that I’ve been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I’ve done since the first Slipknot album,” Taylor said. “There was such a sense of, ‘We’re doing it together.’ I hadn’t felt anything like that for a really long time, man.”