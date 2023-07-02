Corey Taylor suggests Stone Sour won’t be reuniting any time soon

Corey Taylor has hinted that Stone Sour‘s future remains uncertain.

The band has been on hiatus since 2020, with Taylor saying the project has “kinda run its course for now.”

In a new interview, Taylor referred to certain people’s “hindrances” getting in the way of Stone Sour making new music.

“It’s not that I don’t miss some of the guys in Stone Sour – I still talk to them,” he told Rock Antenne. “But at this stage, I refuse to compromise my vision and my art because of certain people’s hindrances. And that’s all I’ll say.”

Stone Sour’s last album, ‘Hydrograd’, came out in 2017.

Taylor also discussed the process of making his upcoming second solo album, ‘CMF2’, which is set to arrive on September 15, and praised his backing band, made up of guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, drummer Dustin Robert, and bassist Eliot Lorango.

“My solo band is made up of just such clutch dudes. Obviously, I’ve got Tooch. Zach Throne is incredible. Dustin, our drummer, is amazing. And now having Eliot, the new bass player, who can play anything you throw at him – I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s criminal how good he is.

“When you have a great problem like that, that makes the recording stuff easy, because then, when you hit them with the demos, which largely are just me playing the song and going, ‘Okay, I’m hearing stuff here.’ I give them carte blanche to kind of do what they want, but at the same time I have a clear vision.

“And that’s where the hard work comes in. Suddenly you don’t have a band that you can just kind of blend in with or delegate or dictate to. It’s all you – it’s all on you.”

Elsewhere, Taylor has also said he thinks he has “maybe five years left” of physically touring with Slipknot.

“Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this. I try to take care of myself. I work out when I can.”

He added: “The travel out here [in Europe] is exhausting; the food is horrible; so it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”