Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor pulled no punches when asked for his thoughts about people refusing to wear face coverings during a recent interview.

Appearing on comedian and actor Dean Delray’s podcast Let There Be Talk, Taylor was asked how his adopted home city of Las Vegas has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are still a bunch of fucking mooks with no masks on at the casinos,” Taylor said. “And, actually, the people who were there, tourists or visitors or whatever, were giving shit to people who were wearing masks. That was enough for me to just go, ‘You know what, man? Fuck you!'”

He added: “It’s like, not everything has to be a political fucking statement. It’s better to just be cautious. It’s better to be smart. You wanna walk around with no fucking mask on, you go ahead and spin the barrel, and let’s see how many times you can click it.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Taylor said: “There’s a part of me that’s such a dick, I almost want anti-maskers to catch it, just to prove a point. Like you want to be ignorant? Go ahead,” he said. “It’s ignorance controlling shit, and people trying to disguise belief as fact”

He continued: “This is about fucking keeping people safe, not just you you dickless wonder, what the fuck is wrong with you?”

It’s not the first time Taylor has hit out at people refusing to wear face coverings. In August he told people to “stop whining and put your god damn mask on,” comparing them to Slipknot’s famous stage outfits.