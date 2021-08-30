Corey Taylor thinks he contracted COVID-19 from a “selfish” audience member at one of his shows

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor believes he received COVID-19 from an audience member who attended a show on his recent ‘CMFT’ tour.

The singer, who is vaccinated, revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month following a run of headline shows in support of his debut solo album. He shared the news in a video message for the Michigan pop culture festival Astronomicon, which he had been scheduled to appear at prior to his diagnosis.

In a new video originally shared to the Astronomicon page, Taylor discussed his belief that he contracted the virus from a fan who was positive and attended the show regardless.

“I try to keep my mask up the entire time. You try to trust that people are vaccinated or they’re masking up and social distancing and at least testing negative before they go to something like that,” Taylor said while chatting to a fan virtually as part of a GalaxyCon event, revealing he had tested negative for the virus that morning.

“Sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that,” Taylor added from the hotel room in Denver he was quarantining in at the time. “I think that’s what happened to me — somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick, man.”

Taylor’s comments echo ones he made prior to testing positive during a recent interview. At the time, the frontman said that while he doesn’t believe there should be mandate requiring proof of vaccination, he criticised concertgoers that refused to get vaccinated.

“If you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense,” he told Consequence. “And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fuckin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”

Last week, Taylor gave an update on his condition in a video on social media, telling fans he was recovering and crediting getting vaccinated with helping him “get over the brink”. He encouraged fans to get vaccinated themselves, saying he “shuddered to think” how bad his condition could have been had he not received the jab.

“But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So, go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself,” he said.