Corey Taylor thinks he has “maybe five years left” of physically touring with Slipknot

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has said he thinks he has “maybe five years left” of physically touring to this level with the masked band.

Taylor has fronted the Iowa troupe for over 20 years, and they are currently on the road in support of their recent album ‘The End, So Far’.

The singer, who will turn 50 at the end of 2023, told Germany’s Rock Antenne: “As long as I can physically do it, and as long as there are people there to see it, man, I’ll continue to do it.

“Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this. I try to take care of myself. I work out when I can.”

He added: “The travel out here [in Europe] is exhausting; the food is horrible; so it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

Corey added that, if the band wanted to continue should be retire, he would “help them find somebody” to take over. “This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts. And it was hard moving on without Paul [Gray] It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joe [Joey Jordison].

“It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it.

He added: “I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it. And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it. There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that shit. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man.”

Elsewhere, Slipknot have revealed that they will be releasing their ‘Live At MSG’ album on vinyl for the first time ever.

The ‘Live At MSG’ vinyl release is in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their fourth studio album ‘All Hope Is Gone’. ‘Live At MSG’ was previously released as a bonus disc with the 10th-anniversary edition of their fourth LP. It’s set for release on August 18 and can be pre-ordered here.

Shawn “Clown” Crahan has also pulled out of the remainder of Slipknot’s European tour and festival shows due to his wife’s “medical situation”.

Last month, the musician was forced to drop out of a number of Slipknot gigs due to his wife’s health.