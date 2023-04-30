Corey Taylor will release ‘CMFT2’ on his own record label imprint

Corey Taylor has said he will be releasing his second solo album, ‘CMFT2’, on his own record label imprint.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘CMFT’ is set to arrive this year via the recently created imprint Decibel Cooper, which is backed by BMG.

In an interview with The Archive of B-Sox, Taylor said he hoped to use the imprint not only for his own music, but as a way of supporting new rock and metal artists.

“I’m really excited,” Taylor said. “This is the first major step in something that I’ve been building towards for a long time. Not only my solo career but me trying to help do my part to bolster the next generation of hard or heavy new music, whether it’s rock, punk, metal, regardless. [via Louder]

He continued: “It’s just one more notch in my bat where I can break through some walls for people, man. So I’m really stoked. I’m really looking forward to it.”

It remains to be seen, however, whether Slipknot could release music on that label. After releasing their recent album ‘The End, So Far’ in September, the band left longtime record label Roadrunner after fulfilling their contract.

“It’s such a different label than it was when we first signed with it,” Taylor told NME for a Big Read feature last year. “Once you’re in the hands of people who don’t care, it’s just a fucking business. And that’s what happened.”

He added: “We’ve had to fight for every fucking release that we’ve had because the people who now work for Roadrunner think they know what they’re doing and they just don’t. They’ve tried to give us fucking advice, and we’re just like, ‘What are you talking about? What band do you think we are?’”

Meanwhile, Taylor promised NME last month that ‘CMF2’ is a “darker, heavier” collection of songs which is “going to be the best rock album of this year, and the next.”

“I can’t wait for people to hear this album,” he said. “It chews up that first record and spits it out. It’s more dialled-in with everything people expect from me, so it’s got hints of ‘CMFT’ but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to fucking lose it.”

He also said that the tentative plan for ‘CMF2’ is to release the first single ‘Beyond’ in May after a short tour alongside Cherry Bombs, the dance group featuring his wife Alicia. “We’re aiming for an eventual September release that’ll fall in the middle of a tour we’re plotting now. Obviously, the best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans though.”