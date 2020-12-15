Corinthians fans have discovered a brilliant “Taylor Swift rule”

It appears that Taylor Swift is the lucky charm of Brazilian football side Corinthians: a fan has noticed that the singer’s album releases have always corresponded with the team’s victories.

As Brazilian Twitter user Timão Dados notes, the São Paulo outfit have never lost their last game before Swift releases an album, or the first game to take place following the release of a Swift record.

The rule goes back an impressive 15 years when Corinthians defeated both Cruzeiro and Palmeiras 1-0, with each win coming either side of the release of Swift’s titular debut album.

On Sunday (December 13), Corinthians defied their recent poor form to beat local rivals São Paulo 1-0 days after Swift released ‘Evermore‘ – her ninth album and the second of 2020.

Corinthians segue invicto antes e depois do lançamento de um álbum de estúdio da Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/aDb23mM7ak — Timão Dados (@TimaoDados) December 13, 2020

Happy Birthday, @taylorswift13 and thank you so much for bringing luck to our soccer team, in Brazil!!!

Corinthians remains undefeated before and after the release of a Taylor Swift studio album!#TaylorSwift#HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift#Corinthians pic.twitter.com/DDJCr5gOBI — Paulo Pettazzoni (@PauloPettazzoni) December 14, 2020

Unsurprisingly, it’s now prompted many Corinthians fans to portray Swift as the team’s lucky charm – even photoshopping a Corinthians shirt into a picture of the singer.

Corinthians fans were also among the first to wish Swift a happy birthday as she turned 31 on Saturday.

Corinthians 🤝 Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/QsvsWRNHws — SCCP News (@_sccpnews) December 13, 2020

