Coronavirus: BBC confirms details of Glastonbury and Eurovision replacements

The BBC has confirmed details of the programmes that will replace the Eurovision Song Contest and Glastonbury, after Coronavirus forced the cancellation of both events.
The song contest and the iconic festival were both axed last week as the disease continues to spread across Europe, with Glastonbury bosses describing the move as their only “viable option.”
But the BBC – who offer extensive coverage of each event each year – have provided some comfort with their plans to bring them to our homes.
On Saturday May 16, fans can enjoy Eurovision: Come Together, which promises a look at how the event would have panned out in 2020.
An official release confirmed: “BBC One and Graham Norton bring the country together for a special Eurovision broadcast – Eurovision: Come Together. Produced by BBC Studios the show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman.”
On the last weekend of June, the broadcaster will also air the “Glastonbury Experience”, which will allow fans to enjoy classic performances from the comfort of their own homes.