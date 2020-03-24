Coronavirus: BBC confirms details of Glastonbury and Eurovision replacements

The BBC has confirmed details of the programmes that will replace the Eurovision Song Contest and Glastonbury, after Coronavirus forced the cancellation of both events.

The song contest and the iconic festival were both axed last week as the disease continues to spread across Europe, with Glastonbury bosses describing the move as their only “viable option.”

But the BBC – who offer extensive coverage of each event each year – have provided some comfort with their plans to bring them to our homes.

On Saturday May 16, fans can enjoy Eurovision: Come Together, which promises a look at how the event would have panned out in 2020.

An official release confirmed: “BBC One and Graham Norton bring the country together for a special Eurovision broadcast – Eurovision: Come Together. Produced by BBC Studios the show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman.”

On the last weekend of June, the broadcaster will also air the “Glastonbury Experience”, which will allow fans to enjoy classic performances from the comfort of their own homes.

"Glastonbury may have had to cancel its 50th anniversary festival this June, but we are still working to mark the weekend with a Glastonbury experience to celebrate the spirit of this unique event," the BBC said. "We will bring the nation together and create a weekend of the best in music across radio, television and online with amazing performances for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home. And we will be in touch shortly with more details of the weekend."

2020 will now serve as "an enforced fallow year" for Glastonbury Festival, while tickets purchased for this year will be carried over to 2021.

The news comes after the first full wave of acts was unveiled earlier this month, which included the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Noel Gallagher and Robyn. At that point, organisers vowed to carry on in the hope that the virus crisis would improve.

This comes after the UK became the latest country to announce strict coronavirus lockdown measures for the country. In a TV address from inside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces. It followed Johnson's call for pubs, restaurants and bars to close over the weekend.