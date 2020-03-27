Coronavirus: Governors Ball 2020 cancelled amidst worsening spread in New York City

Governors Ball has cancelled its 2020 event as the coronavirus outbreak in New York City continues to worsen.

The three-day festival was set for June 5-7 of this year, headlined by Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend. Foals, Danny Brown, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Solange, Girl Talk, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Portugal the Man, and Banks were also slated to play.

At the time of writing (March 27), The New York Times reports there have been 365 deaths in New York state from COVID-19, with a total of 23,112 confirmed cases.

Festival organisers released a statement announcing the decision on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” they wrote.

“Simply put: Due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

Organisers have committed to holding the festival in 2021, and said they are already making plans. It is unclear whether they intend to re-book the 2020 lineup. Ticketholders can either request a refund or ticket transfer to the 2021 event.

“These are crazy and unprecedented times,” organisers wrote, “but New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges. As a city and a community, we will all get through this. New York always does. Now is the time to be smart, look out for one another, and do our part to help the city and the world. We encourage everyone to listen to health officials, be safe, and be excited for the future when we are all on the other side of this.”

Governor’s Ball is the latest major festival cancelling or postponing their event due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining Glastonbury, Coachella, Splendour in The Grass, and many more.