Coronavirus: Harry Styles postpones European tour until 2021

Harry Styles has become the latest artist to postpone their tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer was set to begin his European tour in Birmingham next month, before following it with UK dates in Sheffield, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

But he has now announced that the European leg of the tour will be pushed back to February and March 2021, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” Styles wrote on Twitter.

For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 25, 2020

“However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

The rescheduled dates can be seen in full below. All tickets remain valid for the new shows.

He joins the likes of Dua Lipa, who also announced details of rescheduled shows yesterday as the virus continues to spread across the globe.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks recently said Harry Styles is inspiring her to write new music as she listens to his second album ‘Fine Line’ to get through the crisis.

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out – listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry,” she wrote.

“Way to go H – it is your ‘Rumours’.”

The former One Direction star has collaborated with the Fleetwood Mac icon on several occasions in recent years, with the pair first teaming up at his debut Los Angeles concert in 2017.

Styles also recently revealed that Nicks offered him some words of wisdom after he completed his album, and advised him to rethink his decision to release ‘Lights Up’ as the project’s lead single.