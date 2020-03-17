Coronavirus: Kid Rock’s Nashville bar refuses to close despite official orders

Kid Rock is reportedly refusing to shut his bar in Nashville, despite official orders from the city’s mayor to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The US star, who owns Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock & Roll Steakhouse, is among several bar owners who are refusing to listen to the mayor’s orders.

In his memorandum on Sunday, Mayor John Cooper asked “bars on Lower Broadway and throughout Davidson county” to close their businesses until further notice.

But restauranteur Steve Smith, who co-owns the bar and restaurant with Kid Rock, is reportedly defying to listen to Cooper’s orders.

According to TMZ , Smith said in a statement: “We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses.