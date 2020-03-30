Coronavirus: Academy Group venues to postpone all shows until late April

The UK’s Academy Group has confirmed that all shows scheduled to take place until late April will be postponed due to coronavirus.

The company – which manages London’s O2 Academy Brixton – said that the safety of customers was “top priority” as they announced the cancellations of the shows until April 20.

As well as Brixton, other Academy Group venues in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, Bristol, Liverpool and Sheffield will also shut their doors.

“Music and live events are the lifeblood of our industry and decisions to reschedule shows and tours are not taken lightly,” a statement from the Academy Group confirmed.

COVID-19 update 27.03.20: The safety of all our staff, artists and visitors is our top priority. All shows and events… Posted by O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday, March 29, 2020

“First and foremost, we must all follow official guidance from UK Government, the World Health Organisation, Public Health England and Public Health Scotland, as well as local authorities to minimise the risk of the virus’s transmission.”

They added: “We will do our utmost to keep our venue websites and communication channels up to date with the latest show and event details and all-important ticket information. Until we next see you, thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Artists who were set to play at the venue in April included Circa Waves, Avril Lavigne, M Huncho and Caribou.

The announcement comes as the UK continues to adjust to life in lockdown.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

Johnson himself tested positive for the disease last Friday.

Last night, it was confirmed that Alan Merrill, The Arrows frontman and one of the songwriters of ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’, died from complications caused by coronavirus.

Other musicians have who died from the disease include country songwriter Joe Diffie, Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango and New Orleans DJ Black N Mild.