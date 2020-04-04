Gerard Way has recalled a dream that resulted in a Queen song getting stuck in his head, which inspired him to send a hopeful message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The My Chemical Romance frontman said he awoke with ‘The Show Must Go On’, the last track from Queen’s final album with Freddie Mercury (1991’s ‘Innuendo’) ringing in his ears. “We know when the time is right, whenever that day comes, we will get on stage again,” Way wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (April 3).

In the post, the musician recalls a dream in which he attends a baseball game and misses a performance Philadelphia due to poor communication and logistics with the band’s driver.

“While waiting for the driver, I would go on these short walks and if I walked a few blocks through twists and turns, I would be in Italy,” wrote Way. “I woke up and this song by Queen was in my head and that’s my night and morning. I had a little more hope.”

He continued, alongside a screenshot of the Queen song playing on Apple Music: “I don’t take the song to mean that the guys and I would just get back on stage despite world events and recommendations. Everyone’s health and safety is most important to us. And we know when the time is right, whenever that day comes, we will get on stage again. I think the Queen song has multiple meanings—if you haven’t heard it in a while you should check it out. ❤️”

In other news, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has offered a guitar tutorial on how to play some of the band’s biggest hits for fans to learn while they’re stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Broadcasting from his basement as part of Fender’s ‘Artist Check-Ins’ series, Iero offers a step-to-step guide on how to nail the guitar line to My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ and ‘Ghost of You.’