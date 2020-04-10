Coronavirus: New Jersey residents told to stay “one Springsteen” apart

New Jersey residents are being asked to keep “one Springsteen” apart as social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is one of the worst-hit in the US at the moment, with over 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time of writing.

In an effort to help citizens stick to social distancing guidelines, authorities have given a handy gauge to measure the six-foot distance required between people. “REMINDER: Keep AT LEAST one Springsteen of space between yourself and others,” a post on the official New Jersey Twitter account read.

REMINDER: Keep AT LEAST one Springsteen of space between yourself and others pic.twitter.com/OHiYgGzdo2 — New Jersey (@NJGov) April 10, 2020

However, some Twitter users pointed out the Boss is only 5’10’. “Actually, despite his obvious greatness, Springsteen is significantly less than six feet tall,” one wrote.

“5’10” is a Jersey 6’10”,” someone else replied. “I know my people.”

Bruce Springsteen was born in Jersey’s Long Branch in 1949. His debut album was called ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., and he started out playing at the seaside town’s now-infamous music venue The Stone Pony.

The New Jersey Twitter account also offered some alternative options for residents to measure their social distancing with – Meryl Streep, six-sevenths of Shaquille O’Neal, and 1.25 Danny DeVitos.

Meanwhile, Pantera have released a new t-shirt inspired by social distancing measures. The limited edition merch item features the image of a man being punched in the face from their 1992 album ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’, with lyrics from single ‘Walk’ added beneath: “Be yourself by yourself/Stay away from me.”