Coronavirus: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cancel European and UK tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are the latest act to cancel their European and UK tour as coronavirus continues to spread across the continent.

They were due to hit the road in support of ‘Ghosteen‘, but will now play the shows at a later date , in keeping with official advice against large public gatherings.

A statement from the group confirmed: “We have taken the decision to reschedule the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds European and UK tour. While hugely disappointing, this feels the best course of action to keep you all as safe as possible.

“We are working hard to finalise when the rescheduled shows will take place, and will share detailed information with you as soon as we have it. All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

“Sending love to you all. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.”

The affected dates can be seen in full below.

Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Saturday 25 April – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK

Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 17 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday 18 May – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday 20 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thursday 21 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday 23 May – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 25 May – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway



Wednesday 27 May – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 28 May – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Saturday 30 May O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Thursday 4 June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Saturday 6 June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Monday 8 June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Tuesday 9 June – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy

Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

An extensive list of all the gigs cancelled/postponed as a result of coronavirus can be found here.