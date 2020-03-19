Coronavirus: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cancel European and UK tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are the latest act to cancel their European and UK tour as coronavirus continues to spread across the continent.
They were due to hit the road in support of ‘Ghosteen‘, but will now play the shows at a later date , in keeping with official advice against large public gatherings.
A statement from the group confirmed: “We have taken the decision to reschedule the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds European and UK tour. While hugely disappointing, this feels the best course of action to keep you all as safe as possible.
“We are working hard to finalise when the rescheduled shows will take place, and will share detailed information with you as soon as we have it. All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.
“Sending love to you all. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.”
The affected dates can be seen in full below.
Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
Saturday 25 April – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland
Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK
Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK
Sunday 17 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
Monday 18 May – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Wednesday 20 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Thursday 21 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Saturday 23 May – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
Monday 25 May – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Wednesday 27 May – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Thursday 28 May – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland
Saturday 30 May O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary
Thursday 4 June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia
Saturday 6 June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Monday 8 June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
Tuesday 9 June – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy
Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel
