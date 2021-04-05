Coronavirus passports not required for live events pilot, say organisers

Organisers of the majority of events listed in the government’s pilot scheme to test entertainment environment safety have said COVID-19 passports will not be required.

The heads of five of the nine events in the pilot programme have confirmed they will not use proof of vaccination for participation. It follows the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) announcement yesterday (April 4) that the NHS is designing a system that will enable attendees to use an app or a paper certificate to attend trial events planned for April and May [via The Guardian].

Now, several organisers of the pilot events that range from nightclub gatherings to comedy showcases have rejected suggestions of COVID passports. One unnamed organiser told The Guardian that they had received “massive backlash” following the news.

The publication added that a spokesperson for Liverpool city council, which is organising a comedy gig, an outdoor cinema, a business conference and a club night as part of the pilot scheme, said the government briefing yesterday was incorrect.

A spokesperson for the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield also confirmed that the event would require testing for fans but not coronavirus certificates.

DCMS said that the initial venues announced would only require audience members to have a negative test to enter, but that a certification scheme was in discussion for events including the FA Cup semi-final.

The system would use vaccination status, a recent negative coronavirus test result or “natural immunity” (meaning a person has tested positive in the previous six months).

In related news, festival bosses from the UK and Europe have spoken to NME about the likelihood of artists from overseas being able to perform at events this summer, and how COVID-19 could impact on line-ups.