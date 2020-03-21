Coronavirus: Rihanna offers to buy $700k worth of ventilators for Barbados

Rihanna has reportedly offfered to buy $700,000 worth of ventilators for her home country of Barbados as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.

Barbados reported two new cases of Covid-19 this week, taking the island’s total to six.

According to Kevz Politics, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has announced that the pop star has offered $1.4 million Barbados dollars for the purchase.

#BREAKING – Barbados PM Mia Mottley announces that Barbadian songstress @rihanna has offered to purchase ventilators worth a total BB$1.4 million (US$700,000) for Barbados as it tackles the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/0gjOdsPEYF — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) March 21, 2020

Rihanna has a long history of ambassadorial work in her home country. Back in 2018, she was made ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’, a role which involves promoting education, tourism and investment. It follows a host of earlier ambassadorial roles for Barbados that Rihanna had held, including one for culture in 2008.

Barbados also a street on the island after Rihanna in 2017. Westbury New Road, the street Rihanna grew up on and lived on until she was 16, is now called Rihanna Drive.

The singer also recently gave an update on her long-awaited ninth album, affectionately known as ‘R9’ by fans.

“I like to antagonise my fans a little bit,” she said. “Well, they antagonise me, too! So they get it right back.”

