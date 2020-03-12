Major gigs in Scotland could be under threat after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a ban on mass gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The likes of Blossoms, Sam Fender and David Gray all have high-profile Scottish gigs planned for March.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions earlier today, Sturgeon said that her government is advising that gatherings of over 500 people in Scotland should be banned from next week to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The First Minister said that while scientific advice suggested that cancelling mass gatherings “will not in itself have a significant impact on reducing the spread of the virus,” the measure was needed in order to help free up emergency services.

“Mass gatherings require to be policed, they require to have emergency ambulance cover, they require the services of voluntary health services,” Sturgeon said.

“At a time when we need to be reducing the pressures on these frontline workers – in order to free them up to focus on the significant challenge that lies ahead – I do think it’s inappropriate that we continue as normal.”

At the time of writing, no such order has been officially implemented. The UK government has, however, escalated its coronavirus response to the ‘Delay’ phase.

Earlier today, The Who became the latest major band to postpone their touring plans due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, artists such as Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all been forced to either cancel or postpone planned shows in territories across the world in recent weeks.