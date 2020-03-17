Coronavirus: Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at Royal Albert Hall postponed

The annual series of Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall has been postponed as the UK continues to battle coronavirus.

The fundraising shows were originally set to return to the Royal Albert Hall between March 25-29, marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Performances from the likes of Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Who, Stereophonics, Mumford & Sons and Nile Rodgers & Chic will now take place at a later date after the Royal Albert Hall announced its temporary closure.

Advertisement

“Following the Royal Albert Hall’s decision to close, Teenage Cancer Trust’s upcoming week of fundraising shows, Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, are postponed,” a statement from TCT Chief Executive Kate Collins confirmed.

“We know this will be a huge disappointment to everyone involved in this year’s shows; the artists who were due to perform, their teams, everyone involved in planning the events and – most of all – everyone who had bought a ticket.

“However, the health and wellbeing of anyone due to perform, work, volunteer or attend the shows is our overriding priority.”

Unfortunately our #teenagecancergigs at @RoyalAlbertHall won’t be going ahead. We will share more information about what this means for ticket buyers as soon as we can. Thank you all for you patience💙 https://t.co/VIVbsVacIq — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) March 17, 2020

She added: “We understand that many people will have questions about what happens next, especially those who have tickets. Please keep hold of your tickets, as we are currently working with partners and artists on answers to these questions and will come back as soon as we can.

“We are, obviously, very disappointed that we have had to announce this. I’d like to thank everyone who committed their time and support to this year’s shows for their understanding. Together, we will continue to make sure that young people don’t face cancer alone.”

Advertisement

It comes as the majority of gigs in the UK continue to be postponed in the wake of the virus.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.