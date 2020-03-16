Coronavirus: The Killers share ‘Mr Brightside’ hand-washing video

The Killers have expertly demonstrated how to wash your hands to ‘Mr Brightside’ in a bid to combat coronavirus.

Posting on Twitter, the Las Vegas band shared a clip of frontman Brandon Flowers singing the iconic tune while washing his hands, in a bid to convince their fans to follow suit.

Before sharing the clip, they posted a doctored video of a quarantined neighbourhood in Italy singing the 2003 hit, and responded: “This isn’t real.”

Advertisement

Poating the clip of Brandon’s hand-washing skills, they added: “But this is.”

It comes after The Killers last week shared new single ‘Caution’, as well as announcing release details for their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

As for star-studded hand-washing tutorials, Gloria Gaynor previously shared a clip of herself singing ‘I Will Survive’ while performing an extensive hand-washing routine.

Visual guides to the proper technique for washing one’s hands with soap and water are being widely shared across the world following this year’s global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Advertisement

After a list of songs with 20 second-choruses to sing along to while thoroughly washing your hands was shared earlier this month, a new tutorial which features the lyrics to Rage Against The Machine’s 1992 song ‘Killing In The Name’ was also recently shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have all urged their fans to self-isolate in an attempt to curb the disease.