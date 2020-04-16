Coronavirus: UK broadcast plans for Lady Gaga’s benefit concert revealed

Lady Gaga‘s coronavirus benefit concert takes place this weekend and the BBC has revealed how UK fans can tune in.

Taking place on Saturday (April 18), One World: Together at Home will feature performances from more than 100 acts, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney.

The Gaga-curated virtual concert is being put on to support the COVID-19 Response Fund and celebrate health workers around the world as they continue to work on the frontline during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be hosted by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and the main US broadcast will air on television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as being streamed online.

🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

A special UK version has been announced and will air on BBC One this Sunday (April 19) from 19:15 BST.

The UK broadcast will include extra performances from British artists like Little Mix, Sir Tom Jones and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

Other names set to appear include Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, J Balvin, Elton John, John Legend, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Shah Rukh Khan and Sesame Street cast members.

Meanwhile, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles have said that live concerts and festivals are unlikely to return until 2021, as the US remains in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year.”