Coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theorists mistake guitar pedal diagram for “5G chip”

An alleged “5G chip” that a number of conspiracy theorists have claimed is being planted in coronavirus vaccinations has been emphatically debunked, with the widely shared image of the “chip” in question turning out to be a diagram from a popular guitar pedal.

This vaccine conspiracy theory appears to have originated in Italy, with the heavily detailed diagram of the alleged “chip” – which contains the words “bass”, “treble” and “footswitch” – being shared on social media.

As MusicTech reports, Redhat senior software engineer Mario Fusco moved to debunk the conspiracy theory on December 28, writing: “Here in Italy, people started to share this figure claiming that this is the diagram of the 5G chip that has been inserted in the COVID vaccine.

“In reality, it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal,” he continued, before joking: “I believe that putting it in the Covid vaccine has been an excellent idea.”

Here in Italy people started to share this figure claiming that this is the diagram of the 5G chip that has been inserted in the covid vaccine. In reality it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal and I believe that putting it in the covid vaccine has been an excellent idea💡 pic.twitter.com/qXKnv7VVly — Mario Fusco 🇪🇺 (@mariofusco) December 28, 2020

You can see the diagram in question above, which is actually the electric circuit for the Boss Metal Zone pedal.

Boss have not commented on the conspiracy theory, although there were a number of humorous responses to Fusco’s tweet – including from one Twitter user who wrote: “These people with their conspiracy theories are so tiresome, it’s always ‘wah -wah-wah’.”

These people with their conspiracy theories are so tiresome, it’s always “wah -wah-wah“. pic.twitter.com/ZQavpQDhIb — Patrick Fitzgerald (@barelyfitz) January 2, 2021

