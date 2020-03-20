Coronavirus: You can now buy a “virtual pint” to help independent venues under threat

A new fundraiser has been launched, allowing people to buy virtual drinks as a donation to independent venues which have been severely hit by the spread of coronavirus.

In a bid to support Music Venue Trust and independent venues which have been forced to postpone shows, the new crowdfunding campaign allows supporters to pledge the price of a range of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages.

While the cheapest drinks start at £2.00, those that spend upwards of £20 – a round of virtual drinks – will be entered into a draw to win prizes such as gig tickets, festival tickets, bar tabs and studio time for bands.

50% of the total proceeds will go to Music Venue Trust, and the other 50% will be split between a number of small and independent venues.

Supporting the campaign, The Libertines wrote: “Everyone deserves a little drinky now and then. This is an amazing way to help local and independent issues.”

Lots of independent venues, pubs and the such are at risk of closure at the moment due to the pandemic.. if you've got a few quid spare this month consider donating to them by buying a #VirtualPint! https://t.co/ttJXbr8sQo — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) March 19, 2020

𝙴𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚜 𝚊 𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚔𝚢 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚗. 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚊𝚗 𝚊𝚖𝚊𝚣𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙 𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚞𝚎𝚜. 𝚅𝚒𝚜𝚒𝚝 https://t.co/0ejvJowFVD 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚒𝚗𝚏𝚘 𝚡#VirtualPint pic.twitter.com/lsFhHr1qwq — Libertines (@libertines) March 19, 2020

Earlier this week, the Music Venue Trust also called on the UK government to cancel the Festival Of Britain and use the funding to secure the future of Britain’s grassroots culture amid the coronavirus crisis.

“What we’ve asked is for them to cancel the Festival Of Britain 2022, for which there is already a £122 million culture budget allocated,” Trust CEO Mark Davyd told NME.

“We want them to take that money and put it into a cultural infrastructure hardship relief fund. That money is sufficient to support venues during a temporary period of closure.