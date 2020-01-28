Corrosion of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin has died at the age of 53.

His bandmates announced the drummer’s passing, but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

In an Instagram post they said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment…”

Advertisement

Mullin played drums on the band’s first six albums, including their 1984 debut ‘Eye for an Eye’, following their formation in 1982 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He played all the way through 2000’s ‘America’s Volume Dealers‘ and, after a period of inactivity from 2005 to 2011, the band returned with a self-titled album, which Mullin featured on, in 2012.

He also played drums on the band’s most recent albums, 2014’s ‘IX‘ and 2018’s ‘No Cross No Crown‘.

According to Pitchfork, Mullin struggled with alcohol abuse and was dismissed from touring after an alcohol-related seizure before a show in Canada in 2016.

A host of musicians have paid tribute to the late sticksman following his death, including Faith No More‘s Mike Patton who wrote: “Damn! So sad to hear about my ol pal Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend. You go girl!”

Advertisement

The band also wrote a separate tribute simply saying: “R.I.P. to Reed Mullin, an old friend.”

Other tributes included Megadeth‘s David Ellefson, who said: “Very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @ReedMullin of @coccabal. Prayers and condolences to his family, friends and bandmates….RIP,” while Anthrax man Charlie Benante added: “I’m so saddened to hear about #reedmullin . I think back to the days of meeting him and getting to know this person that had a glow around him.”

You can see a selection of tributes to Mullin below.

Damn! So sad to hear about my ol pal Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend. You go girl! Posted by Mike Patton on Monday, January 27, 2020

R.I.P. to Reed Mullin, an old friend… pic.twitter.com/TWTmumg1Je — Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) January 28, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @ReedMullin of @coccabal . Prayers and condolences to his family, friends and bandmates….RIP. — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 28, 2020

I’m so saddened to hear about #reedmullin . I think back to the days of meeting him and getting to know this person that had a glow around him . I’ll never forget the time he lost one of his shoes in the pit at one… https://t.co/Kk1qB70p2Z — Charlie Benante (@skisum) January 28, 2020

I met Reed Mullin only once when COC cruised through Toronto in 1990. Even that brief meeting was memorable & I got a pretty sweet story out of it (that has to do with this exact photo). Always thought COC were the coolest band on the scene and Reed the coolest. RIP Reed Mullin pic.twitter.com/O7ZgGb8T5d — Danko Jones (@dankojones) January 28, 2020