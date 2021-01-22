Listen to Cosha and Shygirl team up on new single ‘Lapdance From Asia’

Cosha has dropped her new song ‘Lapdance From Asia’, which features guest vocals from Shygirl – listen to the collaborative track below.

The Irish vocalist and songwriter’s first track of 2021 was co-written with Zack Sekoff and Mura Masa in LA and follows on from her 2020 singles ‘No Kink In The Wire’ and ‘Berlin Air’.

‘Lapdance From Asia’, which is the latest preview of Cosha’s forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced project (which is set for release in the summer), sees Cosha teaming up with Shygirl for the first time on record.

You can watch the surreal Gilbert Bannerman-directed video below:

Speaking about working with Shygirl, Cosha said in a statement: “Me and Shy had been following each other for a while on IG and I think we recognised something in each other that we liked, definitely an energy that translated in the song and ultimately into our friendship.”

Shygirl released her ‘ALIAS’ EP back in November, with the release subsequently featuring on NME‘s list of the best EPs and mixtapes of 2020.

In a four-star review of the record, NME‘s Ben Jolley wrote: “‘ALIAS’ proves that Shygirl is in full control of her artistic vision no matter the scale. Undaunted by the prospect of not being able to bring the EP to physical life until her UK and Europe tour in May 2021, Shygirl has instead created her own alternative reality for fans to immerse themselves in.”

Back in June, Mura Masa announced funding for a new programme to help train black women in live music industry roles.

“My management and some of my touring crew are organising a free, 12-week weekend course for 10 black women to train in live music roles (specifically crew roles like front of house/mixing/monitor engineering, lighting technician),” the producer and musician explained in a statement.

“It begins to address a problem that we’ve privately discussed at length whilst putting my own show together, in that there is a serious, serious lack of women of colour occupying these roles and we would love to have that change. If you’re in the industry then you know just how true this is.”