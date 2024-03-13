Could a new Slipknot song be coming soon?

It looks like Slipknot may be planning to release new music.

Speculation about potential new material comes following comments made online by the wives of two of the members – Corey Taylor and Mick Thompson – seemingly confirming that the band have written more songs.

The last album shared by the metal icons was ‘The End, So Far’, which arrived back in August 2022 and was the last full-length LP before the departure of both keyboardist Craig Jones (who left the group in June) and Jay Weinberg (who was suddenly kicked out of the line-up shortly after).

In the time since, Slipknot have been teasing fans with hints about a new drummer, posting a photo of a single broken drumstick online with the caption “Rehearsal.” However, according to the comments on the post, it looks like the band have more than live shows planned.

In the post on their Instagram page, Mick Thompson’s wife Stacey left a comment reading “That song tho” – catching the attention of fans and sparking rumours of a new song on the way.

Following the comment, some fans reached out to the wife of frontman Corey Taylor, Alicia, on X/Twitter, to ask her for further information. “Did you listen to the new Slipknot song?” one user asked her, to which she replied: “I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it though”.

She also responded to another curious fan on X, who asked if she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to prevent her from talking about potential new material. “Not me, but they know I have respect for their world,” she responded.

While neither of the comments confirm that a new Slipknot song is set to be released anytime soon, it does appear that the band have something in the works.

I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it tho. 🤐 https://t.co/QUhH6ILlnO — uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) March 11, 2024

Not me, but they know I have respect for their world. https://t.co/m4XFAcfNbU — uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) March 12, 2024

In other Slipknot news, over the week fans have become increasingly certain that they have worked out the identity of the new drummer – speculating that the new member is Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande.

This comes following the Brazilian metal band recently announcing that they had parted ways with the longtime member ahead of their final world tour.

Since leaving Slipknot, Weinberg has confirmed he had joined California crossover thrash Suicidal Tendencies, and will play alongside them during their upcoming farewell tour.

While no plans for new Slipknot music have been announced yet, the band will be returning to the UK this winter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Speaking to NME about what Slipknot have planned for 2024, founding member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said: “I’m ready to move on from what has been, and move onto a world that I know needs to be. For instance, normally we’d have about two years on and one-and-a-half years off — we’re not doing that anymore.

“We’re going back to basics. I’m ready to kick everybody in the face again! I’m ready to do a 100-person venue again! I’m ready to do a 500-person venue…”

He also opened up about the lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’, which frontman Corey Taylor hinted to us was on the way for 2024.

“It’s definitely arriving next year [2024]. You have my word. The art’s been done. It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album,” he told NME.