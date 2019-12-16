Jarvis Cocker could be on course for this year’s Christmas Number 1 following the results of last week’s General Election.

The Pulp frontman’s 2006 single, ‘Running the World’ has been shared widely since the election result was announced.

The song has become an anthem for those unhappy with the result thanks to lyrics which criticise political leaders. “If you thought things had changed / Friend, you’d better think again / Bluntly put, in the fewest of words: / Cunts are still ruling the world.”

Now, a campaign on social media – set up by St. Etienne co-founder Bob Stanley – is trying to get the song to Number 1 in time for Christmas. The Facebook group, ‘ Fancy Getting “C**ts Are Still Running The World” to UK Xmas No.1?’ has quickly gathered pace with ‘Running The World’ now already close to the Top 40.

Last year, LadBaby claimed the Christmas Number 1 single with ‘We Built This City’ beating Ava Max and Ariana Grande to the top spot.

YouTube star and dad blogger Mark Hoyle together with his wife Roxanne and their two sons recorded their own version of Starship’s 1985 hit, ‘We Built This City’, as an ode to sausage rolls – rather than rock and roll. All proceeds from the song went to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

This year, Hoyle is once again hoping to get to number 1 at Christmas.

Speaking to NME recently, Hoyle said: “It was crazy to be in the conversation last year, and the fact that we’re even being talked about [this year] and that it could even be possible is just madness. You look at who you’re up against: Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey — it’s the 25th anniversary of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ this year, too. It’s just mad.”

He continued: “I’ve been listening to everything because, as far as I’m aware, I can listen to everything up until Friday [December 13] and then after that I’m not going to listen to anything because I know every stream counts. The disappointing thing is Stormzy, because I’m genuinely a massive fan of his and I’m not going to be able to buy his new album or listen to any of the songs because it might all make a difference!”