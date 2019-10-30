Could Lewis Capaldi be singing 2019’s John Lewis Christmas advert song?

The bookies say so...

Lewis Capaldi scored his first US number one single this week, and could be set to end 2019 with another landmark event.

According to betting site Betway, the Scottish singer is the favourite to sing the now-legendary Christmas advert from retailer John Lewis, ahead of the likes of Ed Sheeran and Jorja Smith.

Also in the running are Sam Smith, Lily Allen, Elbow and more.

2018’s John Lewis Christmas ad starred Elton John on a trip through the star’s life and career called ‘The Boy And The Piano’. Ellie Goulding previously covered John’s ‘Your Song’ for the ad in 2010.

The odds for this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert are as follows:

-Lewis Capaldi 2/5

-Ed Sheeran 9/4

-Sam Smith 4/1

-Lily Allen 7/1

-Elbow 8/1

-Tom Odell 10/1

-Jorja Smith 16/1

After slowly creeping up the charts this month, Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ finally became US Number One this week.

The singer, who released his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ earlier this year, celebrated the news by painting his face in the style of the famous Stars and Stripes.

Capaldi has linked his chart-topping success to Camila Cabello’s cover of ‘Someone You Loved’ in the BBC Live Lounge, predicting that sales of the song would “skyrocket” after the cover aired.

Capaldi is set to head out on an upcoming run of UK tour dates, details of which are below.

November

22 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

30 – Norwich, UEA

December

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

5 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

8 – Glasgow, O2 Academy