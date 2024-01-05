Could you be The Smashing Pumpkins’ new guitarist?

The Smashing Pumpkins have launched a search for a new additional guitarist, and anybody who is interested is open to apply.

The news comes after the announcement in October that longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder had decided to leave the band.

In a post on the band’s official Instagram account, they wrote: “The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist.”

Advertisement

“The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”

In a statement announcing his departure from the group in October, Schroeder wrote: “It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player.”

“Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into,” he continued. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify.”

“Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

Schroeder joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007, touring the album ‘Zeitgeist’, in place of band co-founder James Iha. When Iha rejoined in 2018, Schroeder stayed on.

Advertisement

He recorded six albums total with the group, including the recent three-part rock opera ‘ATUM‘, which NME said was “an ambitious body of work” with “plenty on here to please any diehard Pumpkins fan.”

The Smashing Pumpkins have two major upcoming tours. They will head to the UK and Europe with Weezer for a joint 2024 summer tour (tickets are on sale here). Green Day have also announced that The Smashing Pumpkins will be supporting them on their US leg of their 2024 US stadium tour. Tickets for those are here.