Reading Borough Council has said that “nothing has been agreed” in regards to Reading Festival 2021 taking place this summer.

Festival organisers responded to last week’s publication of the UK government’s ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus lockdown – which is hoping for a total lifting of restrictions by June 21 at the very earliest – by confirming that they intend to stage the festival as planned from August 27-29.

Tickets for Reading 2021 sold out following that announcement, which was made last Wednesday (February 24).

However, Reading Borough Council has since cast doubt on Reading 2021 going ahead after Councillor Graeme Hoskin told Reading’s Covid-19 Outbreak Engagement Board on Friday (February 26) that “nothing has been agreed” in regards to staging the festival this summer.

“What’s become apparent from comments on social media and people contacting the council is that some people are under the impression that the council has approved Reading Festival taking place this summer,” Hoskin said (via The Reading Chronicle).

“That is not the case. Reading [Council] has not, and nor has anyone else, agreed anything. But, certainly, the announcement is the intention of Reading Festival to happen.

“That is going to be a major item for our licensing department and various other national bodies to consider but nothing has been agreed by the council.”

Festival Republic, who organise Reading & Leeds Festival, were unable to comment on Hoskin’s remarks when approached by NME today.

Earlier this year, Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn told NME that he was “super-confident” about the festival taking place this year.

“If everyone over the age of 60, or definitely the age of 50, is vaccinated by the end of May, then Jesus – there should be no stopping us,” Benn told NME.

“Imagine what fun it’s going to be. It’s going to be bloody awesome, isn’t it? Rain or shine, being out in that field with thousands of people, wherever it is, watching any band or your favourite band, I just can’t wait. It’s mouth-watering just to think about.”

Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 is set to feature sets from the likes of Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher, as well as Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of the Stone Age.