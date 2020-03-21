It looks like Donald Glover‘s new album, shared last weekend and online for only 12 hours, could be about to resurface.

On his ‘Donald Glover Presents’ website, a mysterious countdown clock appeared overnight (March 21) leading to speculation that either more new music could be on the way, or that album he dropped last weekend (Sunday 15) might become available online permanently. The clock stops at midnight on March 22 – or 7am UK time tomorrow.

The collection, made up of mostly new music, ran on loop for around 12 hours on the ‘Donald Glover Presents’ website last week.

Advertisement

The work included previously released single ‘Feels Like Summer’, which was shared under his Childish Gambino moniker in 2018. Also featured was ‘Warlords’, a track debuted at Gambino’s Coachella show last year, and 2019 single ‘Algorhythm’ which he shared via an augmented reality app.

It also included new collaborations with SZA, Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.

Reviewing the brief appearance of the album online, NME wrote: “Glover’s team-up with Ariana Grande on ‘Time’…would be a sure-fire hit should it ever be officially released, given the two stars’ effortless vocal link-up over synth-drums seemingly borrowed from Daft Punk.

“Elsewhere, 21 Savage and SZA provide captivating features on the the neo funk-charged ‘Vibrate’ as Glover explores the Prince-level capabilities of his ever-improving vocal range, which he manages to break further new ground on with the arresting stand-out ‘Under The Sun’.

“It’s here that he throatily preaches above a soulful live band about “trying to put the spirit in your Yeezy Boosts” with the kind of gospel gusto regularly seen at Kanye West‘s ‘Sunday Service’ sessions — which Glover attended during last year’s Coachella.”

Advertisement

Last year, Glover announced plans to retire his Childish Gambino project.

Glover initially told fans during a live show last year that the next Gambino album would be the last record to be released under the moniker.

Speaking to reporters after winning the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song ‘Redbone’ in 2018, Glover also said that he stood by his decision to bring the curtain down on the project.

“I stand by that,” Glover said. “I’m really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.

“I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.”