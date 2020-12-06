Country artist Morgan Wallen finally made an appearance on Saturday Night Live after being kicked off the show’s line-up two months ago.

Wallen was due to be the musical guest on a show in October but had his performance pulled when videos of him at bars and parties without a mask went viral.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter appeared in a sketch on the show last night (December 5) that skewered his removal from the past episode. In it, he was visited by versions of himself one and two months into the future, played by Jason Bateman and Bowen Yang respectively.

Both future Wallens advised the star to leave the party to protect his slot on the sketch show. “Trust me somebody’s gonna post a video of you ignoring COVID protocols and the whole internet’s gonna freak out,” Bateman warned him.

“I just specifically asked her not to post it,” Wallen replied, referring to a video that cast member Chloe Fineman had just taken of the pair kissing. “I thought it was an airtight approach as well, but once people hear about the party, you’re in big trouble man, you’re gonna get kicked off Saturday Night Live,” Bateman responded. Watch it above now.

Days after the videos of the musician surfaced online, he posted a video on his Instagram account explaining that he had been removed from the show.

“I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said. “I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

He added: “I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it’s left me with less joy…I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while, and go work on myself.”