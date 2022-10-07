Country hitmaker Jody Miller has died aged 80

Country singer Jody Miller has died aged 80 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Miller was most famous for her 1965 hit ‘Queen Of The House’, and had countless hits and six Top Ten entries in the US Billboard Country Chart.

In a statement, Miller’s representative Jennifer McMullen said: “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated.

“She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realise the greatness of what you are hearing. But she was just as authentic and exceptional in her own life as she was on stage and on record.”

Born in Oklahoma, Miller signed to Capitol Records in 1962 and released debut album ‘Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe’ the following year.

For ‘Queen Of The House’ – a response to Roger Miller’s ‘King Of The Road’ track – she won the Grammy for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance.

Posting on their Facebook page, Middle-Sister Music – the band of Miller’s daughter Robin Brook – wrote: “Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks.

“Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss.”

Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks…. Posted by Middle-Sister Music on Thursday, October 6, 2022

The Academy Of Country Music Awards also paid tribute to Miller, writing: “The Academy is mourning the loss of two-time ACM Award nominee Jody Miller, perhaps best known for her 1965 Grammy-winning crossover hit ‘Queen Of The House’.

“Please join us in sending condolences to her family, friends, and countless fans.”