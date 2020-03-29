Country music veteran John Prine in “critical” condition after “sudden onset” of coronavirus

Country music veteran John Prine is in a “critical” situation in hospital after a “sudden onset” of coronavirus.

Prine’s family released a statement on the 73 year-old singer’s Twitter account this evening (March 29).

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms,” the message says, “John was hospitalised on Thursday (March 26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

The message continues: “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now.

“And know that we love you, and John loves you.” See the message below.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

John Prine has been on tour across the world recently, though had to cut short a recent Australian tour due to a hip injury.

Earlier this evening (March 29), it was announced that country music legend Joe Diffie has died after complications from coronavirus.

A number of other musicians have announced that they’ve contracted coronavirus in the past weeks. Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has revealed that he “most probably” has coronavirus, while Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and Andrew Watt, songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B both revealed that they have the virus, alongside a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove.

New Orleans DJ Black N Mild recently died after contracting the virus earlier this month.