Country singer Cady Groves dies aged 30 from “natural causes”

Country singer Cady Groves has died aged of 30 from “natural causes” after battling health problems earlier in this year.

Her brother Cody broke the news on Sunday (May 3), writing on social media: “@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated.

“Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.”

The singer, known for her hit ‘This Little Girl’, previously paid tribute to her brothers Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014 respectively, both aged 28 at the time of their deaths.

Cody later clarified on social media: “I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation.

“In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.

“She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

Cody added that his sister was “really looking forward to the next few months and the release of her new album.”

He continued: “Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

Groves’ 2012 single ‘This Little Girl’ has more than 12million streams on Spotify. She is also well known for her most recent single, 2017’s ‘Oil and Water’.