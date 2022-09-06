Country singer Luke Combs plays free show for fans despite vocal issues and offering refunds

Luke Combs played a free gig on Saturday (September 3) despite damaging his voice and refunding all tickets to the show.

The country star was due to play in Bangor, Maine, US when he realised shortly before the concert that his voice was going. To console fans, he offered refunds and then went ahead with the gig anyway – seemingly feeling like he owed it to them to show up.

“I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets,” Combs said in a video posted by fans of his statement at the beginning of the gig at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

“At about 7pm today – a few hours ago – I realised that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do.”

There’s a reason you can find similarities in successful people, even in different arenas. Many lessons can be learned from this 2 minute video of Luke Combs. pic.twitter.com/C1eheoSXYA — Bailey Montgomery (@BAMontgomeryMU) September 6, 2022

Combs explained that his voice was not what he thought it should be for the paying fans, so he offered to refund their tickets and play anyway, asking his fans to help him sing.

“We’re still gonna play the show…so we’re going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight. But all I want you to know is that we’re going to do the very damn best. I’m gonna give you everything that I have. And I am so sorry,” he said, appearing to wipe away a tear.

As Billboard reports, another video from the second of two planned concerts to kick off Combs’ ‘Middle Of Somewhere’ tour revealed that the singer was even more generous to his fans. He spotted a sign in the audience held up by young fans who said they’d made $100 (£87) stacking firewood to earn enough money to attend the show.

WATCH: @lukecombs stop a concert to give young fans who stacked wood to buy their tickets $140.#countrymusic #lukecombs pic.twitter.com/Pq7hJXkpTo — Stuart Banford (@StuartBanford) September 4, 2022

Combs called the young fans, one of whom was celebrating his 12th birthday, to come over after seeing their sign and shook their hands.

“How much were your tickets?” he asked while taking out his wallet and handing over $140 (£121) in cash, then promising to give them a further $60 (£52) for the full refund. He then signed some memorabilia for fans and invited them back to say hello after the gig.

Earlier this year Combs was nominated for three gongs at the Billboard Music Awards 2022: Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Song (‘Forever After All’).