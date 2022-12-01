Country star Jake Flint dies aged 37 just hours after getting married

Country music singer-songwriter Jake Flint died unexpectedly at the age of 37 – hours after he got married on Saturday (November 26).

The Oklahoma-based musician died in his sleep on Sunday (November 27) after marrying Brenda hours before. No official cause of death has yet been determined.

Brenda Flint wrote on Facebook: “We should be going through wedding photos but instead, I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain.

“My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

She also shared a video of the couple dancing after their nuptials, writing: “I don’t understand.”

Flint’s publicist, Clif Doyal, relayed a statement from Flint’s family, who said they were “broken” over the “tragic loss” of their beloved son, brother, uncle and partner, known to them as Jacob.

“He valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting,” part of the statement read. “Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent and compassion.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives. While we grieve what we know could have been, we are grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs.”

Flint was in the middle of a multi-state US tour and was due to perform in Claremore tomorrow (December 2).

His former manager, Brenda Cline, said she “loved him much like a son”, and rememberd him as the “funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career”.

“Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss,” she wrote on Facebook. “This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Flint’s funeral will take place on Monday (December 5) at Cedar Point Church in Claremore, Oklahoma. Instead of flowers, the late singer’s family have requested donations to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, an organisation that provides emergency assistance funding grants to musicians in need.

A fundraising campaign has also been launched to raise money for Flint’s family. Those running the campaign have described him as a “great man in our music community”.