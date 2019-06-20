Couple who got engaged at Glastonbury to tie the knot at 2019 festival

Congrats, Jack and Sarah!

A couple who got engaged at Glastonbury Festival in 2017 have said they are planning to get married there next week.

Jack Watney, 32, and Sarah Adey, 31, will tie the knot at The Croissant Neuf bandstand, located in the Green Fields area of the festival, at 11.30am on Thursday, June 27.

The pair say that the ceremony will last 30 minutes and will see 50 guests watching on before they head to the Glastonbury sign on the hill above the Park Stage.

They met at university in Plymouth, but became Glastonbury devotees after Jack took Sarah for the first time in 2011. Since then, they’ve attended every year of the festival.

He proposed in 2017 at the top of Pennard Hill, which offers panoramic views of the Glastonbury site.

“Doing this became a sort of ritual for me and my family,” Jack told SomersetLive. “I did that with Sarah when she came to the festival too.We would do it in the day and in the night. The view is pretty spectacular.

“We had seen another couple (bless their wedding) at the festival and back in 2017, before the festival, I hatched a plan to propose to Sarah on that hill.”

Describing the proposal, Jack said: “Everyone was cheering and whooping. It was just incredible. The noise was deafening. People were coming up to us and saying congratulations and hugging us.

“My mum, Francis Mason, was there that year but she did not come up the hill. So we went down to find her and she was just so happy.”

As for the ceremony itself, Jack says the couple struck lucky after all 50 of their friends and family managed to secure tickets to witness their marriage.

“We want to make it special for all our friends and family. There will be a massive crowd too,” he said. “Hopefully, people will join in. I am sure it will be an unforgettable experience.”