Courteeners announce special Heaton Park warm-up gigs

The shows will come ahead of the band's huge homecoming on June 15

Courteeners have announced a pair of special warm-up gigs ahead of their huge Heaton Park show next month.

The Manchester band will play the sold-out homecoming show on June 15, with support set to come from James, DMA’s and Pale Waves. Speaking about the bill to NME last year, frontman Liam Fray said: “Tell me that’s not the best fucking day out [in 2019].”

Courteeners have now confirmed details of two warm-up shows that they’ll play in the week leading up to the big Heaton Park event. With support on both nights coming from The Coral and Inhaler, the Courteeners will play at the Blackpool Empress Ballroom on June 10 before a show at the O2 Academy Leeds on June 11.

Tickets for the two warm-up gigs go on general sale on Friday (May 17) at 9am, while a pre-sale will begin tomorrow (May 14) at 9am.

Late last month, Fray told fans that the next Courteeners album had been completed. It’ll be the group’s first LP since 2016’s ‘Mapping the Rendezvous’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Speaking about his recent creative streak, Fray told NME in November that he’s “in the richest vein of form that I’ve ever been in” in terms of songwriting.

“We’re on fire. At the turn of the year we were a big pile of smoking ash. Now that’s not the case,” he said.

“To us, the songs have just got to be explosive and blow you away live,”Fray added. “There are only a couple of delicate moments, which is why it’s a shame that the album’s not there yet for the tour. Maybe we’ll just have to do a few more gigs next year.”