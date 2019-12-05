Courteeners will play a few intimate UK album launch shows in 2020

Courteeners have announced details of a handful of intimate UK shows to launch their new album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’

The band, who stormed London’s Olympia at the weekend and are gearing up for a huge homecoming show at Manchester Arena on Saturday December 14, have announced a trio of small shows for February 2020.

After kicking off at Liverpool’s O2 Academy on Thursday February 13, they’ll then play their only hometown shows of the year at Manchester’s Albert Hall on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 February. Tickets are on sale now here.

‘More. Again. Forever.’ intimate album launch shows (incl only Manchester shows of 2020) announced.

Thu 13th February Liverpool @O2AcademyLpool

Sat 15th February Manchester @AlbertHallmcr

Sun 16th February Manchester @AlbertHallmcr

2020 is set to be a busy year for Liam Fray and co. ‘More. Again. Forever’ will arrive on January 17, before the band headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow next July alongside Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

So far from the new album, the band have shared the title track, along with the singles ‘Heavy Jacket‘ and ‘Better Man‘ – the latter two come with videos made in collaboration with Emma Jane Unsworth.

Speaking to NME, Fray admitted that it was “a miracle that the new album got made”.

“I just couldn’t get myself or my head together,” said Fray. “My confidence completely dropped. I couldn’t write a riff. I couldn’t write a couplet. I had nothing, for the first time ever. I was like, ‘This could be it’. I was looking at properties in the Highlands of Scotland to get away and get my farm ready. Once you go down that road in your head, fucking hell – you can’t just call an Uber and say, ‘Come get me out of here’. It was a slow fucking process.

“People were coming in and trying to book you for festivals and saying, ‘Have you got a record?’ As the songwriter, it was on my shoulders. We’ve got three members in this band plus crew and touring festivals is the lifeblood of every band. The festivals pay your way. So yeah, it’s a miracle it happened, but here we are – headlining TRNSMT.”