Courteeners announce Manchester Emirates Old Trafford show with Johnny Marr, Blossoms and more

Courteeners have announced their live return with a huge homecoming gig at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford this September.

The hometown heroes, who last played the 50,000 capacity home of the Lancashire County Cricket Club back in 2017 for a triumphant show shortly after the Manchester Arena bombing, will be back again on September 25 – joined by special guests Johnny Marr, Blossoms and Zuzu.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday June 11 and will be available here.

This marks another huge hometown show for the band, who have risen from playing small clubs and theatres to performing Manchester Arena in 2010, then Delamere Forest in 2011, before Castlefield Bowl in 2013 and several shows at Heaton Park.

They’ll also perform at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival in September, alongside Liam Gallagher, Chemical Brothers and more.

Courteeners have made a few headlines around Manchester of late, after Mayor Andy Burnham gave them a shout-out by quoting “God bless the band” from their single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ in his election victory speech, and with frontman Liam Fray having recently opened his own restaurant The Smithfield Local.

The band’s last release was their 2019 acclaimed sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.‘, which NME hailed for “striking a mature balance”.

“It’s escapist in its sound but humane in its approach to the world,” NME concluded. “It’s experimental but familiar, and tests what the band are capable of while proving to be their most focussed work to date.”