Courteeners announce massive Heaton Park gig and reissue of ‘St. Jude’

Courteeners have announced celebrations for the 15th anniversary of debut album ‘St. Jude’, by confirming a deluxe reissue as well as a massive homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park – get ticket details below.

After performing at Heaton Park in 2015 and 2019, Courteeners will be returning to the venue for a headline show on June 9, 2023 where they’ll play ‘St. Jude’ in full, alongside hits from across their back catalogue.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday 2 September at 9am BST and will be available here.

The band have also announced details of a 15th-anniversary reissue of their debut album, featuring the original album plus b-sides, non-album singles and demos. The expanded version of ‘St. Jude’ will be released on January 13, 2023. Pre-orders are available here.

“They grow up so fast,” said vocalist Liam Fray. “Can’t believe our darling ‘St. Jude’ is 15 next year. Think it’s time for a celebration and we all know that great things come in threes – The Star Wars Trilogy, Sooty, Sweep & Soo and now, here we are, with the third instalment of ‘Courteeners at Heaton Park’”.

“June 2015. June 2019 and now June 2023. This time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its release we’ll be playing ‘St. Jude’ (in full) plus (of course) THE HITS. I can’t think of any better way to celebrate than to make the pilgrimage to Heaton Park with like-minded souls and lose ourselves like it’s 2008. And, because we’re good like that, we’ve remastered the original album. God bless the band. God bless the fans. Omne Trium Perfectum.”

The tracklisting for the two vinyl variants of the Courteeners’ 15th-anniversary reissue of ‘St Jude’ are as follows:

2×12” coloured vinyl (store exclusive)

LP1 Side A

1. ‘Aftershow’

2. ‘Cavorting’

3. ‘Bide Your Time’

4. ‘What Took You So Long?’

5. ‘Please Don’t’

6. ‘If It Wasn’t For Me’

LP1 Side B

1. ‘No You Didn’t, No You Don’t’

2. ‘How Come’

3. ‘Kings of The New Road’

4. ‘Not Nineteen Forever’

5. ‘Fallowfield Hillbilly’

6. ‘Yesterday, Today & Probably Tomorrow’

LP2 Side A

1. ‘That Kiss’

2. ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’

3. ‘Smiths Disco’

4. ‘Trying Too Hard to Score’

5. ‘Slow Down’

6. ‘Not One Could I Give’

7. ‘Jacket’

LP2 Side B

1. ‘Saw This And Fort Of You’

2. ‘Car 31’

3. ‘I’m Sticking With You’

4. ‘About You Now’

5. ‘Dream A Little Dream of Me’

6. ‘New Romantic’

7. ‘Out To Get You’

2×12” coloured vinyl (indie retailers exclusive.)

LP2 Side A

1. ‘Cavorting’ (Original Recording)

2. ‘No You Didn’t, No You Don’t’ (Original Recording)

3. ‘Acrylic’

4. ‘Kimberley’

5. ‘An Ex Is an Ex for a Reason’

LP2 Side B

1. ‘Bide Your Time’ (Acoustic)

2. ‘Acrylic’ (Acoustic)

3. ‘What Took You So Long?’ (Acoustic)

4. ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ (Acoustic)

5. ‘No You Didn’t, No You Don’t’ (Acoustic)

6. ‘That Kiss’ (Acoustic)

Last month, Courteeners debuted a new song titled ‘Lie Back And Think Of England’ during an intimate headline show in London.

And back in November, Courteeners released a concert film of their huge Heaton Park homecoming gig from June 2019.